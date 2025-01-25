Jake Paul throws shade at Conor McGregor's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov while praising Paul Hughes: "What McGregor couldn't do"

With his feud with Conor McGregor intensifying, Jake Paul has weaponized the PFL Championship Series Dubai's controversial main event results to make a sly dig at the Irishman's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Earlier today at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Ireland's Paul Hughes gave Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov a run for his money, giving him one of the toughest fights of his undefeated career.

Duirng the fight, the 28-year-old effectively neutralized the Bellator lightweight champion's wrestling with super-fast reflexes, and body shots to dissuade Nurmagomedov from engaging in prolonged clinches.

Unable to effectively level change, 'The Eagles's' pupil was forced into prolonged stand-up battles with his opponent throughout the fight, ultimately leading him to wear more damage than usual by the closing bell.

While the judges' scorecards ultimately granted the Dagestani a majority decision victory, many in the fight community felt 'Big News' was unfairly robbed of a win at the event.

Suffice it to say 'The Problem Child' also subscribes to this narrative. Shortly after the fight results were read out, the social media sensation turned celebrity boxer took to X praising 'Big News', all the while highlighting fellow Irishman McGregor's loss to 'The Eagle':

"Paul Hughes did what Conor McGregor couldn't. Congrats my guy. You won regardless of the outcome. Big ups to both men."

Check out Jake Paul's comments on Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes below:

For context, when McGregor locked horns with 'The Eagle' at UFC 229, he was submitted by the lightweight legend in the fourth round.

Much like 'The Problem Child', the still-undefeated champion had nothing but words of respect and admiration for his opponent following the event. During his post-fight octagon interview with ex-UFC fighter Dan Hardy, Usman said:

"Paul Hughes, brother, you are the man brother. You are really the man. Brother you [are] tough. I underestimated this guy. It was my little mistake... I never take this [much] damage, like what I [took] from him in this fight."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's comments on Paul Hughes below:

