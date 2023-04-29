Jake Paul vows to test Nate Diaz's 'cannabis corroded lungs' in response to steroid allegations

Jake Paul recently took shots at Nate Diaz and vowed to test the Stockton sluggers' legendary 'gas tank' when they face each other in the boxing ring.

The YouTuber-turned-Boxer is set to go eight rounds against Diaz in a boxing match scheduled for August 5 in Dallas, Texas. However, Nate Diaz recently called for the bout to be an entire twelve-round affair while also accusing Paul of using steroids. The younger Diaz sibling tweeted out:

"12 rounds. Ur [You're] on steroids, so let’s put that shit to work."

Not one to take shots and back away, Jake Paul fired back at Nate Diaz by bringing up his past positive drug test results and even managed to slander Conor McGregor while doing so. He further offered to fight a fifteen-round bout, stating:

"You speaking to me Nathan? We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. You and your boyfriend Connor are juice heads. Let’s do 15 rounds and see how good those cannabis corroded lungs are. VADA going to be coming to Stockton to slap you up."

For context, Diaz tested positive for trace amounts of Ligandrol before UFC 244 in 2019. The Stockton slugger is also a known triathlete, which is unsurprising considering his seemingly limitless supply of cardio, despite being an avid cannabis user.

Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match and warned the younger Diaz sibling against underestimating the YouTuber.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' discussed the fight and outlined some dangers that Diaz should look out for when he fights Paul. He stated:

"I don’t know how much I like the fight... Jake’s going to be big for Diaz. Jake is also improving as a boxer... And that’s the worry... Nate can be hit, and this guy’s going to be bigger than Nate... It’s going to be a very tough fight for Diaz... Can Diaz outbox him? Yeah... I think Diaz’s ability to outwork people is what’s going to be his biggest advantage in this fight."

Watch the full video below:

'The Problem Child' made a splash in the world of boxing after finding significant success defeating retired MMA fighters like Anderson Silva, Tyrone Woodley and Ben Askren.

The 26-year-old has a boxing record of 6-1, losing via unanimous decision to Tommy Fury, the only professional boxer he's faced so far. Jake Paul is seemingly back to fighting MMA veterans and will welcome Nate Diaz in the squared circle for his boxing debut on August 5.

MVP Updates @mvpupdates_ the first Press Conference for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be next month! (Per MVP’s instagram story) CONFIRMEDthe first Press Conference for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be next month! (Per MVP’s instagram story) CONFIRMED ✅ the first Press Conference for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be next month! (Per MVP’s instagram story) https://t.co/4PFCqXUrAv

