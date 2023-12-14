Jake Paul vs Andre August fight: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul will take on the most experienced boxer he has faced in his professional career yet in Andre August.

The two will headline the event taking place in Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The card will kick off at 7:30 pm ET or 12:30 am UK timing. The main event fighters Paul and August are scheduled to make their walkout to the ring at 10:30 pm ET or 3:30 am UK timing.

The card will feature three more professional fights with a welterweight showdown between Elijah Flores and Javier Mayoral getting things underway on the night. A middleweight bout between favorite Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro will follow.

For the co-main event Shadasia Green will take on Franchon Crews Dezurn in a title clash for the vacant WBC super middleweight championship.

Jake Paul explains reasoning behind Andre August matchup, outlines future plans

Jake Paul's professional boxing career has so far been made up of bouts against former mixed martial artists or fellow influencer boxers. His only loss came at the hands of the most experienced boxer he fought in Tommy Fury.

However, Andre August represents a shift in the nature of his opponents. Paul explained his decision to fight August in an interview on The MMA Hour and explained that it was part of his journey to becoming a world champion:

"There’s a lot of reasons. It’s mostly for me, for my experience, my road to world championship, and to grow inside the squared circle, those four corners. And to get the time under my belt. I think people, when I said I wanted to become world champion, thought it was just some gimmick or I was saying it just to sell more fights or to gain people’s attention. When I said it, I actually meant it."

Jake Paul continued that he had generated enough money from the sport and would now focus on 'real boxing':

"This is me acting like a boxing prospect. It’s me building my experience in the ring, taking challenges, and staying sharp in camp. Working, working, working. This is the time I need to be able to get to that level of being the best in the world. That’s where I’m going to be and that’s where I have my mind set on. It’s my biggest goal and this is the path to get there. It’s no longer about business and making all this money. I’ve already generated $250 million, $200 million in pay-per-view sales. We’ve done that. Great. Congratulations. This is about real boxing now."

Check out Jake Paul's full comments below: