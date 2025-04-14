"Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr announced" - Fans react as 'The Problem Child' teases potential next fight

Fans flooded the comments section of Most Valuable Promotions' social media post that hinted at Jake Paul's potential next fight announcement. Paul, 28, has not competed since defeating Mike Tyson in November 2024. In recent months, there has been speculation about him potentially fighting boxing stars such as Gervonta Davis, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, no official announcements have been made regaring these matchups.

Recently, MVP teased an announcement related to Paul on Instagram. Paul's quote in the post read:

"Something's coming, announcement soon."

Check out MVP's Instagram post below:

Fans took to the comments section to discuss what the announcemnt could entail. While some speculated about Paul's potential next opponents, others wondered if the announcement involved a vlog series or a song that Paul seemed to be working on the show 'Paul American.'

One fan wrote:

"Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. announced this coming week."

Another fan commented:

"Gotta be Fury rematch."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Jake Paul explains why he does not want to reveal any details of his next fight before the official announcement

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Paul claimed that the negotiations were close to being finalized for his fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. However, Davis' draw against Lamont Roach in March and subsequent rematch announcement reportedly halted the negotiations.

When asked it he is aiming for any specific opponent next, Paul expressed his frustration about boxers, stating:

"There is a long list of names, man! But it's funny. I've said this before in boxing and it holds true - Boxers don't like boxing. They don't want to sign the contract. So, we'll see what happens. But, at the end of the day, I'll just keep on training and staying in the gym. We do have an announcement in the next week, but I'm jsut not going to leak anything."

He then explained the reason for not revealing the details of his next fight, stating:

"We've had these fights pulled twice now at the one yard line - Canelo, Gervonta - So, I'm just not going to jinx it and say anything."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (3:45):

