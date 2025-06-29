Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is in the books. The boxing event took place on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA and featured 11 fights across six weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full results.

In the main event, Jake Paul faced former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 10-round boxing contest in the cruiserweight division.

In the fight, Paul the bigger and rangier fighter, established his jab early and forced Chavez Jr. to retreat. He mixed up attacks to the head and the body, as Chavez Jr. remained committed to defence throughout the early rounds.

The former middleweight champion retaliated with jabs and body shots of his own in the middle rounds, but his attacks were not enough to shift the momentum in his own favor.

Chavez Jr. tried to make the fight more chaotic in the later rounds and managed to gain control of the fight. However, Paul had done enough to convince the judges, ultimately scoring a unanimous decision win.

In the co-main event, Gilberto Ramirez faced Yuniel Dorticos in order to defend the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

Ramirez, the taller fighter, established an early lead with a his jab, but Dorticos offered stiff resistance in the middle rounds, making the fight significantly more competitive. However, Ramirez managed to switch the momentum in his favour, winning the bout on three judges' scorecards to retain the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

Former boxing and MMA world champion Holly Holm returned to boxing after more than a decade, facing Yolanda Vega in the preliminary card headlining bout. She was able to outwork Vega with effective striking while maintaining solid defence and walked away with a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. full results below:

Main card

Main event: Cruiserweight - Jake Paul def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 98-92)

Co-main event: Cruiserweight - Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (c) def. Yuniel Dorticos by unanimous decision (115-112 X 2, 117-110) (WBA and WBO title fight)

Welterweight - Raul Curiel def. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez by T/KO (R4)

Welterweight - Julian Rodriguez def. Avious Griffin by T/KO (R10)

Lightweight - Floyd Schofield def. Tevin Farmer by T/KO (R1)

Preliminary card

Lightweight - Holly Holm def. Yolanda Vega by unanimous decision (100-90 X 3)

Welterweight - Joel Iriarte def. Kevin Johnson by unanimous decision (78-74, 80-72, 79-74)

Bantamweight - Alexander Gueche def. Vincent Avina via unanimous decision (80-72 X 2, 79-73)

Heavyweight - Joshua Edwards def. Dominic Hardy by T/KO (R1)

Super featherweight - Rene Alvarado def. Victor Morales by unanimous decision (99-91 X 2, 96-94)

Bantamweight - John Ramirez def. Josue Jesus Morales by unanimous decision (80-72 X 2, 79-73)

