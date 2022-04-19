Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping: Height, weight and reach comparison

Jake Paul and Michael Bisping have been involved in back and forth on social media since the YouTuber-turned-boxer included 'The Count' on his recently released hit list.

Paul has since challenged the former UFC middleweight to a boxing match and it is possible that the online sparring could ultimately lead to an actual showdown between the pair.

Let's take a look at the statistical comparisons between the two stars to see who would be at a physical advantage should the fight ever happen in the future.

Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping: Height comparison

Paul has long been accused of cherry-picking opponents, especially ones shorter than him. However, that wouldn't be the case if he were to take on Bisping. Both fighters stand at 6 ft 1 inch (185 cm), so neither fighter stands to gain from from a height advantage.

michael @bisping come on come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” 😂😂😂 come on @jakepaul you do know I’m about your size? Surely that excludes me from your “hit list” https://t.co/S9OGPCe920

Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping: Weight comparison

Paul hit the mark at 191 pounds when he faced Woodley in his most recent bout in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Bisping weighed in at 185 pounds when he last stepped on the scale in November 2017 ahead of his clash against George St-Pierre. Given that he's now retired, it's difficult assess Bisping's current weight.

Both men are likely to walk around a lot heavier, likely upwards of 200 pounds. However, weight shouldn't be much of a factor if the bout were to be contested at cruiserweight in boxing, which has a weight limit of 200 pounds.

Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping: Reach comparison

The social media star holds a reach of 76 inches. This gives him a mere one-inch reach advantage over Bisping, who has a reach of 75 inches.

Looking at these stats, it's clear that this is the only area that favors 'The Problem Child'. However, it is interesting to note that Paul effectively utilized his reach against all of his previous opponents.

In his last boxing bout against Woodley, the 25-year-old effectively utilized his length and reach to keep his opponent at bay. However, Paul won't enjoy the same edge if he goes up against Michael Bisping.

