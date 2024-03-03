Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland: Live round-by-round updates 

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland will go down later this evening at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Since turning pro in boxing in 2020, 'The Problem Child' has racked up an attractive resume of 8-1 with wins against MMA legends, including Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. His most credible win came last December, when he knocked out former three-time regional Golden Glove-winning boxer Andre August in the first round.

However, the social media star's opponent, Bourland, eclipses his past competition by a considerable margin, at least on paper. He's a former Golden Glove winner with a professional record of 17-2. He's on a three-fight win streak. In his most recent bout, the North Dakota native clinched a fifth-round TKO win over Santario Martin.

According to a report by CBS Boxing, the YouTube superstar is a -3500 favorite over Bourland (+1600 underdog)

Will the social media star continue his dominant run in the sport, or will the seasoned boxer in Bourland end up 'The Problem Child's' Kryptonite?

The electrifying cruiserweight clash is set to start soon. Stick with Sportskeeda MMA for live results and play-by-play updates.

Watch the final face-off between Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland below:

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland:

Round 1

As the opening round unfolds, Paul gauges distance with quick jabs. A quick check hook lands for the social media star. A body shot lands for Paul. 'The Problem Child' seems to have the upper hand early in the round.

A check hook-up top lands flush for the 27-year-old. Another left hook followed by a right-hand wobbles Bourland. Sensing the opportunity, Paul pounces on his opponent. Bourland still looks dazed and confused. Another barrage of punches, and the referee calls a stop to the contest.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Ryan Bourland via TKO (2:37 of Round 1)

Watch Jake Paul knockout Ryan Bourland below: