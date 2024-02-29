Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland payout: How much money 'The Problem Child' and 'The Rhino' will make for March 2 fight

Jake Paul is poised to face Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout this Saturday (March 2) at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The matchup will be the co-main event, with women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her IBF, WBA, and WBO titles against Nina Meinke in the headliner of the fight card.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer secured a first-round knockout victory against Andre August last December. This upcoming match will be Paul's third bout against a professional boxer, the first of which resulted in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

'The Problem Child' boasts an 8-1 record since making his professional debut in 2020, including five knockout victories despite lacking an amateur career.

Meanwhile, his opponent holds a career record of 17-2, with six wins coming by knockout. 'The Rhino' has previously attained the title of Golden Gloves champion and has competed at the national junior Olympic level in boxing. The 35-year-old's most recent bout resulted in a fifth-round TKO triumph over Santario Martin in September 2022.

In past matchups, Paul raked in a reported $2 million facing Tyron Woodley and $1.5 million when taking on Anderson Silva. His showdown with Fury saw him pocket approximately $3.2 million. In his last bout against August, the Ohio native earned an estimated $5-7 million, with his opponent also banking nearly $2 million. With these figures in mind, it's anticipated that both Paul and Bourland will see comparable paydays for their upcoming clash.

Jake Paul pledges entire purse to charity ahead of bout with Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul has pledged to waive his fight earnings against Ryan Bourland and donate his entire purse to charity.

During the announcement of his upcoming fight last month, 'The Problem Child' also committed to donate his entire fight earnings to support his non-profit initiative, Boxing Bullies. He wrote in an Instagram post:

"To show my love to the island I call home, I’ll be donating my entire fight purse to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across 🇵🇷 "

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

The organization provides boxing classes and gym facility access for underprivileged children or individuals who have faced bullying.