Jake Shields comments on Nick Diaz's possible MMA comeback

Speculation regarding Nick Diaz potentially making an MMA return has set the combat sports community abuzz with speculation.

Nick Diaz last competed in a professional MMA bout back in January of 2015 – losing via unanimous decision to Anderson Silva in a Middleweight matchup.

The decision was subsequently overturned to a No Contest (NC), owing to both fighters testing positive for banned substances – Diaz for marijuana, and Silva for drostanolone and androsterone.

In the following years, Diaz had become increasingly associated with partying and the consumption of alcohol, with the changes in his lifestyle being highlighted on his official social media accounts.

Jake Shields claims Nick Diaz ‘got a little out of control’ with his drinking

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM, Jake Shields opened up on the rumored MMA comeback of longtime teammate Nick Diaz. Shields stated –

“I think maybe there was one point where he got a little out of control.” (Transcription courtesy: Middle Easy)

However, Shields noted that he and the others knew that Diaz would be back.

Shields explained that he’d been accustomed to the party lifestyle and had been partying since 14 years of age.

He did, however, add that Diaz neither drank and nor consumed any recreational drugs other than marijuana.

Having been a close friend of Diaz for a considerable amount of time, Shields asserted that Diaz was completely dedicated to training. Shields said that Diaz did get into the party lifestyle over the past few years and got a bit out of control, but is reining it back in.

Shields pointed out that the only caveat which could deter Diaz from returning is if he isn’t paid adequate financial compensation for his fights.

He emphasized that UFC President Dana White knows how valuable Diaz is as a PPV draw and although White can act like it isn’t the case, everyone knows that people would love to watch Diaz fight.

🔊 "I think we're seeing the old Nick coming back." @jakeshieldsajj talks about Nick Diaz's partying days, and says that Nick has reined that part of his life in ahead of a potential MMA return. 👊@RyanMcKinnell @MieshaTate pic.twitter.com/Lz4fBBRbD5 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 10, 2020

Who could Nick Diaz face in his UFC comeback fight?

The rumors have been rife that Nick Diaz could likely face popular Welterweights, namely BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Carlos Condit.

Moreover, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, who’s also competed at Welterweight, is being considered as a potential opponent for Diaz upon the latter’s Octagon return.

Which UFC fighter would you like to see Nick Diaz fight? Sound off in the comments.