Jamahal Hill reacts as boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has reacted to the demise of George Foreman. The former world heavyweight champion passed away at an age of 76 on Friday due to undisclosed reasons.

Foreman faced off against some of the best names in boxing like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, and Evander Holyfield. Foreman won the Olympic Gold medal during the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

Foreman faced off against Ali in the famous Rumble in the Jungle fight in 1974, where he was handed his first defeat and also lost the heavyweight title. Foreman stepped inside a boxing ring on 81 occasions, winning 76 of those fights, 68 of those by knockout.

Foreman won the heavyweight title a second time against Michael Moorer at an age of 45 in 1994. Hill reacted to a post from Bleacher Report announcing Foreman's passing and wrote:

"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below:

Screenshot of Jamahal Hill's comment. (Image courtesy: @bleacherreport on Instagram)

Check out the original post below:

When boxing legend Evander Holyfield recalled George Foreman's incredible knockout power

Evander Holyfield's first defense of the heavyweight crown came against George Foreman in 1991. Holyfield captured the heavyweight title with a brutal knockout win over James Douglas in 1990.

At the prime age of 28, Holyfield faced a 42-year-old Foreman who held a 69-2 record at that point. Speaking about Foreman's power in an interaction with djvlad in 2023, Holyfield said:

"Yeah, yeah, I mean, it was like it, man [Holyfield asked his corner if all his teeth were still there]...I asked him [cornerman], I said, ‘What did he hit me with?’ I’m like, ‘All I know is I got cracked,’ and I go, ‘What did he hit me with?’ He said, ‘He hit you with a looping right.’ And so, you know, a looping right means you don’t see it, because he threw it wide and they come down, bam! So my hands are up, and it came between them... So I didn’t see it. But, you know, after that, I had two more rounds, and I had to go. And I said, ‘Okay, wow.’

Check out Evander Holyfield's comments below (2:30):

