Jamahal Hill reacts to clip of him being tested to the limit by Aljamain Sterling

Jamahal Hill has given his input on his viral training video with Aljamain Sterling.

Hill, who is scheduled to headline UFC 300 against Alex Pereira on April 13, was seen grappling with the much smaller Sterling at the UFC Performance Institute on the latter's YouTube channel.

The clip has since been reposted by several media sites on social media with audio of Sterling stating that he can grapple with anybody regardless of size.

As fans have reacted to the footage, Hill provided his response on Instagram, commenting:

"Always an honor to work it and learn from one of the best in the game!!"

Jamahal Hill reacting to a video of his grappling session with Aljamain Sterling [via @espnmma on Instagram]

Hill, a light heavyweight, significantly outweighs Sterling, but the 'Funk Master' is the superior in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as a black belt.

Sterling will also be competing on the touted UFC 300 card, making his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar in the prelims. Though originally from New York and based out of the Serra-Longo Fight Team in Long Island, Sterling has spent the bulk of his UFC 300 fight camp in Las Vegas alongside teammates Merab Dvalishvili and Dennis Buzukja.

Watch the full video from Aljamain Sterling's YouTube channel below:

Jamahal Hill returns at UFC 300 after rupturing Achilles tendon

Less than a year after suffering what many believe to be the most devastating injury an athlete can experience, Jamahal Hill will return to the octagon and attempt to reclaim the light heavyweight title.

In the time since Hill's last fight, Alex Pereira has captured the vacant light heavyweight championship with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka, who was also returning attempting to reclaim his previously relinquished belt. Hill won the title that Prochazka left behind at UFC 283 with a dominant performance against Glover Teixeira.

Pereira and Hill were announced as the UFC 300 main event on Feb. 17 just minutes after the main event of UFC 298 had concluded.

With questions surrounding his health causing a 15-month layoff, Hill enters the fight as a slight underdog.