Max Holloway will be moving up to lightweight for the second time in his career at UFC 300, as he is scheduled to face Justin Gaethje for 'The Highlight's' BMF title.

The fight will be the third bout on the main card and will precede the women's strawweight title fight between defending champion Zhang Weili and challenger Yan Xiaonan, which serves as the co-main event of the evening.

There is typically a lot of ceremony that goes with the BMF title. For example, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented the belt to the first man to win it, i.e. Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal after he defeated Nate Diaz.

As a result, there has been a lot of speculation as to whether a special personality will make an appearance at UFC 300 to present to belt to the winner. Speaking on the matter, Max Holloway told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie:

"The only correct answer is Mark Coleman... that guy's a G. That's a real-life BMF. That would be sick if he (wrapped the belt around the winner at UFC 300). It would be an honor to get him to do it."

Former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill, who will be one-half of the night's main event, responded to Max Holloway's suggestion. In the comments section of the MMA Junkie post, he wrote:

"1000%"

Check out Jamahal Hill's comment here:

Jamahal Hill's response to Max Holloway's suggestion

Max Holloway speaks on what being a fighter means to him

As part of the build-up to UFC 300, Max Holloway has published a series of videos outlining his preparation and mentality heading into the BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje.

In the most recent episode, Holloway explained what being a fighter means to him and said:

"Being a fighter means to me, I mean, when you think of fighters, when you hear the word fighter, To me, I think of gladiators. Guys in the olden days, fight to the death. I know we don't do that nowadays, but I think of gladiators, ninjas, samurais, superheroes - that's what I think of a fighter. A fighter is many things and can be many things... fighters are special people."

Check out Max Holloway's comments here: