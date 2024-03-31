James Krause rakes up $5M in real estate debt post blacklisting from UFC due to suspicious betting activity

It would appear that life has not been going well for James Krause since unceremoniously leaving MMA in 2022.

As fans are well aware, Krause was forced to leave the sport in late 2022 when suspicious betting activity involving one of his fighters caused an FBI investigation to be launched on him and his Glory MMA and Fitness team. Since then, Krause has been nearly radio silent, deleting his Instagram and X accounts and focusing solely on his real estate business.

Now, over one year since the official launch of the FBI investigation, Krause claims on Facebook to be "in over $5 million of debt."

Krause captioned his post claiming not to be bothered by his debt and offering financial advice on inflation to his followers. A part of the caption read:

"I'm in over 5 million dollars of debt and don't lose a second of sleep over it."

In the now-infamous tale, Krause was once regarded as one of the most respected coaches in the sport as the leader of Glory MMA and Fitness in Kansas City, Missouri. He was one of the rare 'player-coaches' in MMA, having remained a high-level welterweight up until his final fight in 2020.

However, everything would come crashing down on Krause on Nov. 5, 2022, when large sums of online betting wagers were placed on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke just hours before his fight with Krause's fighter, Darrick Minner. Minner would throw one kick and immediately begin to limp before being finished just 1:07 into the first round.

Questions surrounding the gambling activity immediately pointed at Krause, as he was an openly avid sports bettor who had admitted placing wagers on his fighters in the past. Up until Nov. 5, 2022, Krause ran a podcast and Discord platform titled The One Percent Club where he gave his picks and predictions on MMA fights.

Upon investigation, the UFC subsequently released Minner and Krause while banning all fighters associated with the coach from competing in its organization. Krause would sell his ownership of Glory MMA and Fitness not long after.

James Krause UFC betting scandal investigation update

Since James Krause was officially blacklisted from the UFC in early 2023, the former fighter turned real estate investor has scarcely been heard from.

In the report released to the public by ESPN, Krause was determined to have been an agent for an offshore sportsbook, ABCBetting.ag. The reports came from bettors Krause had supposedly worked with stemming from 2019.

Few other updates have been provided on the government investigation thus far and Krause has not been arrested for his actions.

On his Facebook page, Krause solely refers to himself as a 'real estate investor' with no mention of his history in MMA.