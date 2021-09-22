“You gotta be prepared to die" -James Yang ready to put everything on the line in ONE debut

Earning one’s keep as a martial artist comes with an unspoken agreement to sacrifice in order to grow. For a consummate martial arts lifer like James Yang, even the ultimate sacrifice is on the table.

James Yang spoke to ONE Championship recently about his upcoming fight.

“It’s a fight, you gotta know that in competitions like this you gotta be prepared to die, that’s the reality of it,” said James Yang, who makes his MMA debut on Friday, September 24 at ONE Championship: Revolution.

“I could die, he could die, you have to accept that before you start fighting because if you don’t have that, you’re deluding yourself. That’s the reality of it and I’m willing to die for my dreams.”

James Yang's mindset can be traced back to his childhood

He grew up practicing martial arts and learning about the lifestyle with his father, who taught him self-defense. His grandmother would take him to watch traditional Chinese lion dancing, deepening his connection to the roots of martial arts.

Now, he stands before his toughest test to date -- a trip to the ONE Championship Circle.

“I’m ready to go, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some kind of nervousness, you know, my first big event, I mean, that’s normal for any fight. It’s the same kind of feeling so I’m just learning how to manage it and utilize it like positive energy,” the 32-year-old James Yang said.

The Washington native will be taking on a veteran in the Philippines’ Roel Rosario, who is 5-3 with a trio of knockouts to his credit. Despite the gap in experience, James Yang -- the debutant -- expects to dispatch his adversary in spectacular fashion.

“I want to put on the best performance of my life. Just brutal, violent -- that’s what I’m trying to bring into the ring. Just looking for the finish,” James Yang said.

“It’s the same as any other fight, the guy’s going to try to take my head off and I’m gonna try to do the same thing to him.”

James Yang traveled the world for martial arts

Although he has yet to make his professional debut, James Yang wreaked havoc on the Northwestern United States regional scene, defeating every single man put in front of him.

Additionally, James Yang has traveled the world to diversify his martial arts experience, spending time in Canada, China, Thailand, and around the United States. This quasi-nomadic lifestyle -- and the ups and downs that come with it -- has significantly aided his preparation for September 24.

“I have faced every type of opponent that I could have faced. I have been in situations where I came into the fight extremely sick from mismanaging my weight and cutting too soon. I take all of this experience and move forward and improve my skills, and my mind, and my spirit. I’m ready to compete now at this level,” James Yang said.

Also Read

ONE Championship: Revolution broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 24. Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee defends his ONE lightweight world title against #3-ranked lightweight Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by aditya.rangarajan