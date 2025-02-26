"Jamie this coffee sucks," "This is all stuff he saw on DMT" - Fans share hilarious reactions as Joe Rogan shows off eerie custom coffee mug

Joe Rogan recently shared his latest collection of custom coffee mugs on Instagram, eliciting a slew of hilarious responses from fans. The UFC commentator and podcast host shared photos with eerie designs like a Cheshire Cat, skulls, and vampire heads.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

Ad

Trending

Fans quickly took to the comments section with witty remarks. One referenced Rogan’s longtime podcast producer, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Jamie, this coffee sucks.”

Another joked about Rogan’s well-documented experiences with psychedelics, commenting:

“This is all stuff he saw on DMT.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Joe Rogan's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: @joerogan via Instagram]

Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson weighs in on hosting controversial guests at JRE

Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson have hit back at critics questioning the controversial guests featured on The Joe Rogan Experience. The Hollywood actor joined Rogan’s podcast, where they discussed the backlash over providing a platform for divisive figures.

Ad

Harrelson praised Rogan for his fearless approach to interviews, acknowledging that his guest choices often stir public outrage:

"I'm a fan of yours too. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people that you interviewed, you got people genuinely up in arms, you know. Like, you're not afraid. You're a fearless warrior and I appreciate what you do. Allowing voice to people. Other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Ad

Adding on, Rogan dismissed the idea that simply talking to someone equates to endorsing their views:

"Yeah, you get a lot of that, for sure. But that's ridiculous. That's ridiculous thinking. I don't even understand that. I don't understand how we got to a place where you're wrong to have a conversation with someone - even if you disagree with them. This idea of platforming people. Like, how the f*ck do you know what they really think?"

Ad

Check out the discussion between Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson below (8:18):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.