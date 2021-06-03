Jan Blachowicz believes he will show UFC fans 'how to beat' Jiri Prochazka if they meet

Jan Blachowicz believes that he will show UFC fans ‘how to beat’ Jiri Prochazka if they meet.

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his title earlier this year in a high-stakes ‘champion vs champion’ super-fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Blachowicz bested Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 259 (March 2021) and earned the distinction of being the first fighter to defeat Adesanya in the sport of MMA.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka, too, is riding high in 2021, coming off an impressive second-round KO victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka (May 2021).

Speaking to Submission Radio, Jan Blachowicz opened up on multiple topics. Among them was one of the light heavyweight division’s current top-tier fighters, Jiri Prochazka. Jan Blachowicz weighed in with his take on Prochazka and explained that he’ll show UFC fans how to defeat Prochazka. Blachowicz stated:

“Yeah, he’s got this crazy style, but in good way, crazy style. I know he’s got his own style, but it’s working really good. But I think he fight against Dominick Reyes, they fight in a way like he want to fight, you know. They fight against him in the bad, you know, way. So, if I gonna fight against Jiri in the future, I’ll show them how to beat him – Because I think he’s really good fighter, really one of the best, but I’ll show whole category again how to beat fighters like Jiri. It’s not gonna be easy, but I show it in the future, of course, if we gonna meet.”

Jan Blachowicz reiterated that he’s confident about defeating rising star Jiri Prochazka if they ever cross paths inside the octagon.

Jan Blachowicz noted that he’s fought people with crazy fighting styles like Jiri Prochazka before

Jan Blachowicz (left); Glover Teixeira (right)

Additionally, upon being asked what he finds to be crazier, Jiri Prochazka’s fighting style or his hairstyle, Jan Blachowicz said:

“No, I think he is just a little bit crazy, but like I say, in a good way, you know. But I mean, no, I don’t care, you know. I fight against crazy guys like him, maybe not in octagon, but also (it’s) nothing new for me.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jan Blachowicz indicated that he hasn’t fought anyone with as crazy a style as Jiri Prochazka inside the UFC octagon. However, he’s faced such fighters in real-life street fight scenarios, such as the times he got into fights while working as a bouncer back in the day.

Presently, Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4th, 2021. Furthermore, it was recently revealed that Jiri Prochazka is in talks to serve as the backup/replacement fighter for this matchup, in case Blachowicz or Teixeira withdraw from the fight due to injury or other issues.

Edited by Prem Deshpande