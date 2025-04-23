Japanese striking superstar Yuki Yoza joins ONE’s stacked bantamweight striking ranks

ONE Championship's 135-pound striking division is one of its deepest, and it just got more loaded following the signing of Yuki Yoza.

The world's largest martial arts organization welcomed the decorated Japanese superstar to its bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, which delighted striking fans across the planet.

Yoza, a former K-1 champion, brings forth a wealth of experience in his arrival on the global stage. The 27-year-old boasts a 19-2 professional record in Japan's unforgiving kickboxing circuit.

Yoza will join ONE riding the momentum of a blistering 10-fight winning streak, a remarkable feat that includes a stoppage win over former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Petchdam Petchyindee.

The Team Vasileus star comes from a karate background, which is quite evident in his graceful movement, blistering speed, and punishing combinations.

Moreover, Yoza trains with killers on a daily basis since he's teammates with 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa and new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Yoza carries the gym's trademark aggressive style, since he also gives opponents immense pressure with non-stop action from start to finish.

His crowd-pleasing ways make him a perfect fit for ONE Championship's overall high finishing rate.

Potential matchups for Yuki Yoza in ONE

Yuki Yoza's dazzling resume alone could warrant him an immediate top five opponent right off the bat.

Former world champions like Ilias Ennahachi, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and perhaps even John Lineker are intriguing matchups for the Japanese warrior.

There's also former world title challenger 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui. And of course, if Yoza can string a few impressive victories together, it won't be long before he gets a shot at undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

