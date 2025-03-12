Japanese superstar Kana says dethroning Phetjeeja for ONE atomweight kickboxing strap would be her “final accomplishment”

Kana Morimoto has collected every possible accolade she could in her legendary career, but she knows that a ONE Championship gold strap would be the crowning jewel of her collection. The Japanese superstar will get her chance to win the strap when she challenges Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kana said she already feels the magnitude of her world title challenge against Phetjeeja, especially since their fight would take place under the roof of one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

Kana Morimoto said:

"I believe ONE Championship is the biggest organization in the world. If I win the belt under kickboxing rules, I think that will be the final accomplishment for me."

Kana is a four-time K-1 Kickboxing world champion and Krush women's flyweight champion, and she now has a chance to add prestigious ONE Championship gold to her collection.

Taking Phetjeeja down, however, is easier said than done. Phetjeeja is one of this generation's greatest strikers and is on pace to reach legendary status when she decides to hang up the gloves.

'The Queen' has a ridiculous 208-6 professional record, and is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja has been nearly unstoppable in her ONE Championship run, with victories over Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, Celest Hansen, Anissa Meksen and Janet Todd.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Phetjeeja expects a tough night against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172

Phetjeeja doesn't expect to run through Kana Morimoto when they square off in Japan later this month.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion is aware of Kana's pedigree in the sport, and she expects to be in a tough contest once the cage doors close at the Saitama Super Arena.

Phetjeeja told the reporters present during her ONE 172 open workout:

"In my next fight against Kana, she’s a fast, agile fighter, and a heavy hitter. She’s a tough one to fight because she can fight in both stances."

