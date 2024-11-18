Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa vows to reach “the peak of ONE” with famed trainer Masakazu Watanabe

Takeru Segawa knows who he wants in his corner when he ascends to the top of ONE Championship.

The Japanese kickboxing superstar captured unparalleled success when he teamed up with famed trainer Masakazu Watanabe, and that partnership has started to make waves in the world's largest stage of martial arts.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru wrote he would capture his first piece of ONE Championship gold with Watanabe being the main voice in his corner.

Takeru Segawa posted:

"Together we will reach the peak of ONE 🤝👑"

Takeru is one of the biggest signings ONE Championship made, with the 33-year-old often recognized as one of the best kickboxers in history.

'The Natural Born Crusher' is the only three-division world champion in K-1 Kickboxing history, having won the promotion's super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight world titles.

He then arrived at ONE Championship in January this year when he challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE 165.

Takeru Segawa, however, fell short in an inspiring effort in front of his hometown Tokyo fans.

After recovering from the injuries he suffered against Superlek, Takeru returned to action and knocked out Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Takeru is now scheduled for a massive super fight against Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2025.

Watanabe, meanwhile, is one of the head trainers at Takeru's home gym Team Vasileus, and has overseen the stable's rapid success in Japan.

Rodtang tells Takeru Segawa to get ready for their inevitable 2025 showdown

Hype is already palpable for the inevitable showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa, even though ONE Championship has yet to announce which blockbuster card they'll fight at.

Nevertheless, Rodtang and Takeru are ready to throw it down.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Rodtang promised that a world of hurt awaits Takeru when they finally step between the ropes in 2025.

Rodtang said:

"See you next year and get ready for me! It’ll be a match that fans will all be impressed for sure. Takeru, be ready!"

