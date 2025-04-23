Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza sets out to “defeat all the world’s best fighters” in his quest for ONE Championship gold

Yuki Yoza didn't waste any time expressing his desire to capture ONE Championship gold. The Japanese kickboxing superstar is the latest big signing the promotion has made this year, and Yoza is already setting his sights on one of the ONE kickboxing world titles.

Ad

Taking to Instagram shortly after his signing, Yoza wrote that he's hellbent on claiming as many scalps in his way to the throne.

Ad

Trending

Yuki Yoza posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I have signed a contract with ONE Championship. I will defeat all the world's best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it."

Yoza is one of the brightest stars of this generation and reigned as the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion from 2023 until his contract expired with the Japanese promotion this year.

He then revealed that he chose to vacate the strap before joining ONE Championship.

Ad

Although Yoza will be making his impending ONE Championship debut sooner rather than later, he's already familiar with the promotion since two of his stable seniors are among the top fighters in the global martial arts organization.

Yoza is part of the famed Team Valiseus gym in Tokyo, the stable of Japanese icon Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

The 27-year-old was also in attendance at ONE 170 when he cornered Noiri in the latter's TKO victory over Shaki Al-Tekreeti in Bangkok.

Ad

Yuki Yoza already has a litany of potential super fights in ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza wouldn't be without an opponent for long in ONE Championship, and he could even figure in an absolute super fight the moment he steps between the ropes.

It's still unclear what division Yoza will compete in, but it's possible that he could join the volatile 145-pound bantamweight division.

Yoza could feature in absolute bangers against Chinese superstar Wei Rui, former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, or even against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.