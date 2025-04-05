Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The much-awaited Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis boxing match is fast approaching. It'll witness America's Ennis take on Lithuania's Stanionis in a welterweight title unification showdown, wherein Ennis puts his IBF welterweight title and Stanionis puts his WBA welterweight title on the line.

Ad

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is regarded as one of the most skilled boxers in the world right now, with many even predicting that he has the potential to forge a legacy as an all-time great. His most recent fight witnessed him defend his IBF welterweight championship by outpointing Karen Chukhadzhian.

On the other hand, Stanionis is considered to be a talented fighter in his own right. While some believe that he's yet to achieve the star power that Ennis boasts, particularly in the U.S., the consensus is that the Lithuanian's profile could massively benefit from a win over a star like 'Boots.' In his last fight, Stanionis beat Gabriel Maestre and has vowed to shock the world against Ennis next.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card boasts a number of other matches, with multiple potential barnburners of fights in the mix. Names like Raymond Ford, Thomas Mattice, and more are set to return to the squared circle on the card.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

What time is Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis?

For viewers in the U.S., the event is booked to commence with its prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The main card is booked to commence at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

For fans in the U.K., the prelims are booked to commence at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The main card is booked to commence at 1 am BST on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Ad

Check out the Ennis-Stanionis card's timings below:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (April 12) 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (April 12) U.K. 11 pm BST (April 12) 1 am BST (April 13) U.A.E. 2 am GST (April 13) 4 am GST (April 13) India 3:30 am IST (April 13) 5:30 am IST (April 13) Brazil 7 pm BRT (April 12) 9 pm BRT (April 12) Australia 8 am AEST (April 13) 10 am AEST (April 13)

Ad

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the event, headlined by Ennis and Stanionis, live on DAZN. Moreover, fans in the U.K. and various other countries can also watch the Matchroom Boxing-promoted boxing card live on DAZN.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis venue

The Ennis vs. Stanionis event is booked to transpire at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Ad

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card

The fight card is subject to change. Per the latest listings, the Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card is as follows:

Main card

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis (IBF and WBA welterweight titles)

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice (WBA Continental North America super featherweight title)

Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto (WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title)

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (welterweight)

Ad

Preliminary card

Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome (welterweight)

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson (super welterweight)

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker (lightweight)

Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette (super featherweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.