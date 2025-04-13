Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Full video highlights

Jaron Ennis delivered a statement performance, unifying the IBF and WBA welterweight titles with a sixth-round TKO victory over Eimantas Stanionis in a high-stakes clash. The unbeaten welterweights entered the ring with their respective world titles and perfect records on the line, but it was Ennis who emerged as the clear superior fighter at the end of a dominant display.

Check out both fighters make their way to the ring:

From the opening bell, Ennis controlled the tempo with crisp jabs and punishing body work. Stanionis showed grit, constantly pressing forward, but he struggled to close the distance or effectively respond to Ennis’ blistering combinations. The Philadelphian’s sharp footwork and sneaky uppercuts repeatedly halted Stanionis’ momentum.

Though the Lithuanian had moments in the second and fifth rounds—landing hard right hands and testing Ennis’ composure—it wasn’t enough to shift the tide. Ennis’ superior speed, accuracy, and power wore Stanionis down.

In round six, Ennis upped the pressure, mixing head shots with digging body punches that eventually dropped his opponent.

Stanionis beat the count, but the damage was visible. Ennis swarmed with a barrage of punches, leaving Stanionis bloodied and hurt. As the bell sounded to end the round, Stanionis’ corner made the call, waving off the bout to protect their fighter.

The official result: Jaron Ennis def. Eimantas Stanionis via TKO (corner stoppage) at the end of round six.

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Main card

Jaron Ennis def. Eimantas Stanionis by RTD (R6, 3:00)

Raymond Ford def. Thomas Mattice by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Omari Jones def. William Jackson by KO (R1, 1:47)

Shakhram Giyasov def. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo by KO (R4, 1:57)

Prelims

Zaquin Moses def. Alex Pallette by KO (R2, 2:13)

Tahmir Smalls def. Earl Bascome by KO (R1, 1:13)

Arturo Popoca def. Edgar Joe Cortes by TKO (R8, 1:30)

Francisco Rodriguez def. Naheem Parker by RTD (R3, 3:00)

