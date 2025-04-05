Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis showdown marks a clash between two undefeated reigning champions. It'll be a title unification matchup in the welterweight division and is considered to be an important one, with the winner moving one step closer to potentially achieving undisputed champion status at 147 pounds.

Ad

America's Ennis has been hailed by many as a future superstar. 'Boots' is counted among the most skilled pugilists in the game right now. The unbeaten fighter is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Karen Chukhadzhian in 2024. Ennis would be looking to continue his momentum and unify two of the big four (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) welterweight titles.

While Ennis holds the IBF welterweight title, Lithuania's Stanionis currently holds the WBA welterweight title. Stanionis is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Gabriel Maestre in 2024. As featured in a promotional video put forth by Matchroom Boxing, who'll promote the fight card headlined by Ennis and Stanionis, the Lithuanian issued a warning to the rising American star:

Ad

Trending

"They are building a superstar, but I'm in the way, and I want to f**k up all the plans."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, the Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card features several other exciting fights as well.

Check out Eimantas Stanionis' comments below (0:35):

Ad

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card

The Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis boxing card, per the latest listings, is as follows (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Main card

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis (IBF and WBA welterweight titles)

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice (WBA Continental North America super featherweight title)

Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto (WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title)

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo (welterweight)

Ad

Preliminary card

Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome (welterweight)

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson (super welterweight)

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker (lightweight)

Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette (super featherweight)

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card start time

For fans in the United States of America, the Ennis vs. Stanionis fight card is scheduled to start with its prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The main card is set to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Ad

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The main card starts at 1 am BST on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

What time does Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis start?

For viewers in the U.S., the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis main event fighter entrances are likely to transpire at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Ad

On the other hand, for fans in the U.K., the main event fighter walkouts can be expected to come at approximately 4 am BST on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The timing for the main event fighter entrances/walkouts could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the timings for the Ennis vs. Stanionis event below:

Country Prelims Main card Main event U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (April 12) 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (April 12) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (April 12) U.K. 11 pm BST (April 12) 1 am BST (April 13) 4 am BST (April 13) U.A.E. 2 am GST (April 13) 4 am GST (April 13) 7 am GST (April 13) India 3:30 am IST (April 13) 5:30 am IST (April 13) 8:30 am IST (April 13) Brazil 7 pm BRT (April 12) 9 pm BRT (April 12) 12 am BRT (April 13) Australia 8 am AEST (April 13) 10 am AEST (April 13) 1 pm AEST (April 13)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.