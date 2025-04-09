Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The upcoming welterweight unification between Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis is set to headline Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on April 12, with IBF, WBA, and The Ring titles at stake. Both fighters are poised for seven‑figure payouts, reflecting their status atop the division.
Ennis enters on the heels of a $2,000,053.10 purse for his Nov. 2024 defense against Karen Chukhadzhian, receiving $1,300,034.52 under the IBF’s 65‑35 split. His previous title defense versus David Avanesyan earned him an estimated $3.315 million, marking his career‑high payday.
Stanionis, meanwhile, last negotiated a $2.3 million purse bid for his WBA “regular” title defense against Vergil Ortiz Jr., of which he secured 75 percent, approximately $1,725,000, while Ortiz earned at least $575,000.
To date, Stanionis has amassed around $1.5 million in fight purses and holds an estimated $5 million net worth.
For this high‑stakes unification, reports suggest that Ennis could earn roughly $2.5 million, balancing his prior six‑figure dips and peaks, while Stanionis could command about $1.8 million, given his championship status and past purse bids. Both figures reflect growth from their last payouts and the added draw of a unification bout.
Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card details: time, venue, and full card
The championship unification match between Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will be broadcast live on DAZN on April 12, with coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. BST. The main event ringwalk is expected around 10:30 p.m. ET, following three undercard bouts.
Ennis, who holds the IBF welterweight title, is the clear favourite, with DAZN Bet offering him 2/11 odds. Stanionis, the undefeated World Boxing Association champion from Lithuania, is a 7/2 live underdog. A draw is valued at 20/1.
Check out the complete fight card below:
Main card
- Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ IBF title, Stanionis WBA title
- Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBA Continental North America title
- Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Popoca’s WBC Continental Americas title
- Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo, 10 rounds, welterweight
Prelims
- Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Omari Jones vs. William Jackson, 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette, 4 rounds, super featherweight