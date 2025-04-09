Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The upcoming welterweight unification between Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis is set to headline Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on April 12, with IBF, WBA, and The Ring titles at stake. Both fighters are poised for seven‑figure payouts, reflecting their status atop the division.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ennis enters on the heels of a $2,000,053.10 purse for his Nov. 2024 defense against Karen Chukhadzhian, receiving $1,300,034.52 under the IBF’s 65‑35 split. His previous title defense versus David Avanesyan earned him an estimated $3.315 million, marking his career‑high payday.

Stanionis, meanwhile, last negotiated a $2.3 million purse bid for his WBA “regular” title defense against Vergil Ortiz Jr., of which he secured 75 percent, approximately $1,725,000, while Ortiz earned at least $575,000.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

To date, Stanionis has amassed around $1.5 million in fight purses and holds an estimated $5 million net worth.

Ad

For this high‑stakes unification, reports suggest that Ennis could earn roughly $2.5 million, balancing his prior six‑figure dips and peaks, while Stanionis could command about $1.8 million, given his championship status and past purse bids. Both figures reflect growth from their last payouts and the added draw of a unification bout.

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight card details: time, venue, and full card

The championship unification match between Jaron Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will be broadcast live on DAZN on April 12, with coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT / 1:00 a.m. BST. The main event ringwalk is expected around 10:30 p.m. ET, following three undercard bouts.

Ad

Ennis, who holds the IBF welterweight title, is the clear favourite, with DAZN Bet offering him 2/11 odds. Stanionis, the undefeated World Boxing Association champion from Lithuania, is a 7/2 live underdog. A draw is valued at 20/1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete fight card below:

Main card

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis, 12 rounds, welterweight – Ennis’ IBF title, Stanionis WBA title

Raymond Ford vs. Thomas Mattice, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBA Continental North America title

Arturo Popoca vs. Christian Carto, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Popoca’s WBC Continental Americas title

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Franco Maximiliano Ocampo, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Tahmir Smalls vs. Earl Bascome, 8 rounds, welterweight

Omari Jones vs. William Jackson, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Francisco Rodriguez vs. Naheem Parker, 6 rounds, lightweight

Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette, 4 rounds, super featherweight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manjit Sarmah Manjit has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since the past 3 years, specializing in covering boxing and MMA. Drawing from his past training in MMA, he brings a unique perspective to his reporting at Sportskeeda, culminating in compelling content.



While Conor McGregor holds a special place as his favorite fighter for the sheer legacy that the Irishman has built in MMA, Manjit's appreciation for the sport extends beyond individual athletes.



While writing, Manjit rigorously fact-checks and ensures the credibility of his sources to provide high-quality content for readers.



Outside of work, his interests include football and he is massive photography lover. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.