Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 12-round showdown will be for the unified welterweight championship, with Ennis holding the IBF title and Stanionis reigning as the WBA (Super) champion.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The walk to the ring is a defining moment in every major fight, turning the arena into a charged spectacle of anticipation. These entrances are more than just a show — they amplify the energy and fuel the fighter’s focus.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Although the walkout songs for the Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis clash remain unknown, we can look back at the tracks both boxers have previously chosen to set the stage for their entrances.

Ad

Boasting an undefeated record of 33-0, with an impressive 29 wins by knockout, Ennis last stepped into the ring in November, securing a unanimous decision victory in a rematch against Karen Chukhadzhian. The win allowed 'Boots' to successfully retain his IBF title, which he originally captured by defeating Chukhadzhian in January 2023.

Ennis is known for switching up his walkout songs for each fight, never sticking to a single track. For his rematch against Chukhadzhian, 'Boots' entered the arena to a live performance of 'Some Nights' by G Herbo.

Ad

Ad

For his bout against David Avanesyan last July, the 27-year-old Philadelphia native made a memorable entrance by walking out to 'Rest In Peace', the iconic theme song of WWE legend The Undertaker.

Ad

Meanwhile, Stanionis, who holds an unbeaten record of 15-0 with nine knockout victories, is set to make his return to the ring after nearly a year-long hiatus. The 30-year-old Lithuanian last competed in May 2024, where he secured a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Maestre to successfully retain his WBA title.

For his April 2022 clash against Radzhab Butaev, Stanionis made his way to the ring accompanied by 'Run For Your Life' by The Seige.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.