  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima: Live round-by-round updates

Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:18 GMT
boots
Jaron Ennis (left) vs. Uisma Lima (right) takes place on Oct. 11 [Image Courtesy: @MatchroomBoxing via X]

The Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim super welterweight title fight, which is set for 12, three-minute, rounds and headlines Matchroom Boxing's Oct. 11 card.

Ad

Ennis, better known by his alias, 'Boots,' enters the bout with an undefeated 34-0 record, with 30 of those wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. He is also far more experienced at the highest level than Lima, having held IBF and WBA (Super) welterweight championship gold.

However, Lima remains a dangerous opponent, with a 14-1 record and 10 stoppages. Furthermore, the Angolan dynamo is the reigning IBO super welterweight champion, so he is more accustomed to the weight class, where the pair will compete for the interim WBA super welterweight title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately for Lima, hardly anyone expects him to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have him as a +1200 underdog, while 'Boots' is an astonishing -3000 favorite.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the Ennis vs. Lima main event is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the interim super welterweight title fight.

Ad
Ad

Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications