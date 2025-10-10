Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima: Live round-by-round updates

The Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming interim super welterweight title fight, which is set for 12, three-minute, rounds and headlines Matchroom Boxing's Oct. 11 card.Ennis, better known by his alias, 'Boots,' enters the bout with an undefeated 34-0 record, with 30 of those wins coming by way of knockout/TKO. He is also far more experienced at the highest level than Lima, having held IBF and WBA (Super) welterweight championship gold.However, Lima remains a dangerous opponent, with a 14-1 record and 10 stoppages. Furthermore, the Angolan dynamo is the reigning IBO super welterweight champion, so he is more accustomed to the weight class, where the pair will compete for the interim WBA super welterweight title.Unfortunately for Lima, hardly anyone expects him to win. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have him as a +1200 underdog, while 'Boots' is an astonishing -3000 favorite.The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the Ennis vs. Lima main event is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the interim super welterweight title fight.Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma LimaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: