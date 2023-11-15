Jarred Brooks bares plan how to beat Rodtang in a hypothetical MMA fight: “I would do a lot of movement”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is on top of the world right now, with the highly coveted ONE Championship gold around his waist and big-time fights at his fingertips.

Brooks is one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports right now, and in ONE, he has a whole host of options for fights, not just in MMA but in other martial arts disciplines such as submission grappling, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

In fact, ‘The Monkey God’ recently challenged Italian-American superstar ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title earlier this year. Brooks fell short of victory but more than held his own against who many consider one of the pound-for-pound best grapplers in the world.

Brooks is having a lot of fun competing cross-discipline. But it seems he wants the opposition to come over into his realm next.

The American superstar says a fun matchup would be him against reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an MMA battle.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks talked about this hypothetical showdown and shared how he would beat Rodtang in MMA if it were to happen.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“If I was to go against Rodtang right now, I would just do a lot of movement so there’s no leg kicks, he can’t come in with straight elbows, come in with all those knees. He would have to come and get close to me, right? So if he has to walk me down and he keeps his hands down, that’s what I’d be looking for.”

Jarred Brooks vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon would be a massive fight with two of the biggest names in all of combat sports. But would it be competitive in MMA? Tell us your thoughts on this incredible matchup.