Jarred Brooks explains why he kept calling out Reece McLaren: "A closed mouth doesn't get fed"

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks shared his reasons for calling out ONE flyweight MMA standout Reece McLaren ahead of their fight, which is scheduled to take place at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Monkey God' justified the method behind his madness ahead of their heated showdown inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

"A closed mouth doesn't get fed. And I've always made sure that I've made people make sure that they believe in my style and they believe in my fighting. So, yeah, that's all I have to say about that."

Over the past few months, Brooks has been taking shots at 'Lightning.' He even went so far as to call the CMBT Training Centre representative a "very beatable" fighter.

While the Mash Fight Team athlete finally got his wish to trade leather with the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA competitor, he will need to be extremely cautious of his ability to cinch in submissions from seemingly out of nowhere.

Going toe-to-toe with McLaren will be a significant moment in Brooks' ONE career because it will serve as his flyweight MMA debut.

Jarred Brooks enthused with fighting Reece McLaren

Jarred Brooks is looking at his 135-pound MMA bout with Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 as an opportunity to fight one of the best in the division.

Speaking with The MMA Super Fan, Brooks said:

"I'm super excited to just go against somebody of the prowess of Reece McLaren too, because I've watched about every one of his fights. He went against people like Bibiano Fernandes. And I love Bibiano, I'm a huge Bibiano Fernandes fan. He did well, too."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

