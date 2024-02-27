Jarred Brooks looks to put on bonus-worthy performance at ONE 166 against Joshua Pacio: “I'm there for it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks wants to put on a performance so impressive, that it will leave ONE Championship no choice but to give him a bonus.

The 31-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana says he has finished two of his four opponents inside the Circle, and that he’s long overdue for a $50,000 bonus cheque.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks said he’s out there to provide for his family, especially now that he’s a father.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I'm there to get a $50,000 bonus for the first time. Even though I have two finishes against two top five opponents, I'm there for it. For more than just money, though, I'm there for my belt and I'm there to go out and provide for my daughter and my family.”

Brooks is confident he can make bank this weekend, but he will have to do it against a very tough opponent.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to defend his strawweight gold against former titleholder ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar.

The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Jarred Brooks to seek big money fights after taking care of business against Joshua Pacio: “I'm willing and ready to fight anywhere and anybody”

Brooks already beat Pacio in December of 2022, when he took the gold from the Filipino standout. But beating him again, and in decisive fashion, could really open up doors for the American.

He told ONE Championship:

“You know, by beating Joshua Pacio for a second time, it gives me some traction in Asia and stuff like that. But at the same time, I'm willing and ready to fight anywhere and anybody that they want to keep on giving me because I'm 30 years old. I got about six to seven years left in this fight game.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free.