Jarred Brooks on Mikey Musumeci fight: “ONE Championship didn’t make this match up, I did”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks made it clear this week that he’s coming for Mikey Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

The American superstar summed up the specifics of his unforeseeable matchup in a caption on Instagram this week, which added more hype to their upcoming showdown.

“@onechampionship didn’t make this match up, I did,”

Jarred Brooks said.

“I want to prove myself in every aspect! I think I am going to surprise you all, of course I know what I’m going against but I grapple completely differently in jiu jitsu, I am well versed in my leg lock defenses as well! You can’t count me out till I say the number!”

Staying true to his moniker, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is an unpredictable and mischievous force of nature. In light of his matchup with Musumeci, Brooks has placed his pending rematch against Joshua Pacio right back on the shelf.

Brooks defeated the former divisional king by decision at ONE 164 last December to strip Pacio of his coveted world title. The five-round main event was so epic that it calls for an immediate rematch.

However, Brooks’ ambition to potentially become a rare two-sport world champion has taken precedence over those plans - if only for the time being.

On August 4, watch the Michigan native put his grappling expertise to the test against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available for free on Prime Video.