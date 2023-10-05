Jarred Brooks on potential Demetrious Johnson showdown: “That just sounds like gold to me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is oozing with confidence. So much so that he just called out the consensus MMA GOAT in Demetrious Johnson.

Brooks said last week that he wants to face ONE flyweight MMA world champion and legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ in a super fight for the ages. The 30-year-old veteran from Warsaw, Indiana continues to call out the ONE Championship elite, and says he is willing to face anyone.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Brooks stated with confidence that he believes he and Demetrious Johnson would make a fantastic matchup.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“ONE Championship is looking for people to beat me. Right? But that's not going to happen. Period. So you might as well just fight. Right? So ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson, me all in that ONE Circle, man. That just sounds like gold to me.”

Brooks has been on a tear in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in November of 2021. In just a short span of time, ‘The Monkey God’ has taken out a slew of top contenders, including guys like Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane. In his most recent MMA fight, Brooks took the strawweight belt from a longtime titleholder in Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.

The Indiana resident believes he’s the best in the world at what he does and all he wants is the chance to prove it time and time again.

Brooks added:

“To the fans, and the people that don't know me, I think that it would bring a huge spotlight on how good I actually am. Right? People don't even know that I went against Deiveson Figueiredo. The UFC hid that. I beat some of the best in the world, including myself. Right? Who do I beat at this point, right? And I'm looking for it.”

Brooks was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 13 in August, where he took on ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci in a grappling match for Musumeci's title. ‘The Monkey God’ lost via submission within the time regulation.