“You’re a minnow to a shark in the ocean” - Jarred Brooks records diss track of Hiroba Minowa, posts on Instagram

Fans know Jarred Brooks can talk the talk. ‘The Monkey God’ has ruffled more than a few feathers since joining ONE Championship. However, did you know he could rap too?

The 28-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana spit a few lyrics in a recent Instagram post. It was essentially a diss track of his upcoming opponent, No. 4-ranked strawweight sensation Hiroba Minowa of Japan.

Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa are set to lock horns at ONE: Only the Brave, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, January 28th.

If you’re curious, here are the lyrics down below:

“Yeah…Hiroba, you know that it’s over. Explodin’, you’re a minnow-whhaat to a shark in the ocean. So quiet, do you even know promotion? Like a ghost, don’t wanna cause no commotion? ‘Cause you know if you make a sound in the open, I will come and attack your emotions. And in the cage I will snatch throats. You don’t really want no smoke. From the beat to the flow, Monkey God I snatch thrones. But it’s kinda hard to do, when you’re not really known. Break a heart, break a bone. To a kid, kinda sad I know. But I got one chance for the gold. Don’t care who it’s against, it’s a go. Next Pacio, DJ, Moraes like eenie miney mo. Fans are gonna hate me, I already know. So say goodnight to the bad guy. Hit monkey, toe tag rites. And you think you gotta chance, but you blow like a bagpipe. Now you mad right now. Come to Monkey God and get baptized. ONLY THE BRAVE can go against me. You’ll be history, minced-meat. And you can’t take these fists, you sis**. So sick, and I kill off instinct. Holding on to that Shooto belt? ‘Cause your ONE is missing. Step to the plate if you wanna get embarrassed. Lately you been running from a fight like fear is. You can beat Lito Adiwang, Alex Silva. But guess what, b*tch? My name is Jarred”

This is the kind of showmanship Jarred Brooks has brought to ONE Championship since making his debut for the promotion late last year. It’s certainly a breath of fresh air in terms of fight promotion, which only adds more interest to his bouts.

Jarred Brooks on the brink of a world title shot

If Jarred Brooks can defeat Hiroba Minowa on Friday, he will undoubtedly move further up the strawweight ladder. A resounding performance here could earn him the next crack at reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. Or it could net him another dangerous opponent in No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane of South Africa.

Either way, this is definitely Jarred Brooks’ “one shot at the gold” which he mentions in his rap.

It’s also interesting to note that Jarred Brooks also calls out legend Demetrious Johnson and reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in the lyrics. This signals he is open to taking on challenges at flyweight down the road.

Also Read Article Continues below

The options are limitless for ‘The Monkey God’ in Asia’s largest martial arts organization.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim