Jarred Brooks says Stamp will ‘bring the house down’ against Ham Seo Hee: “I love Stamp Fairtex”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is super excited to catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 14 features a main event showdown between former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, and No.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion.

Brooks is a huge fan of both fighters and will be watching live from thousands of miles away in Warsaw, Indiana as the two elite atomweights lock horns.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Brooks shared his thoughts on this incredible matchup.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“I love Stamp Fairtex and everybody else in ONE Championship and all the fans love Stamp Fairtex. I mean, why wouldn't I pick her? Yeah, I think that, that's a great matchup though, and a great fan builder. Yeah, definitely.”

If Stamp wins this fight, she will make history as the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship, winning ONE world titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. It’s a feat no one has ever achieved in the promotion and a goal that Stamp has been chasing since she made her ONE debut.

Brooks understands what’s at stake for the Thai superstar, and predicts Stamp will be the victor by the end of the night.

The American star added:

“Ham is a wrestler, a wrestling based fighter? Right? Which I'm not saying she doesn't have good striking while you have Stamp. Stamp actually mixed her abilities well, and she's a two-sport champion in ONE Championship. So she's going for the three-peat, right? So I mean, I don't count Stamp Fairtex out of anything, bro. I think Stamp is probably gonna knock it out of the water, bring the house down.”

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.