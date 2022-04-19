"No biggie just got to meet my childhood idol" - Jarred Brooks shows his admiration for MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson

Jarred Brooks, by all accounts, is a fighter who will talk trash to pretty much anyone. He’s cut promos talking about Joshua Pacio, Adriano Moraes, Bokang Masunyane, Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa.

There is, however, one person Brooks would never talk trash to, and that is mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson.

Brooks has always idolized Johnson, who’s considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and he will usually sing his high praises whenever possible.

Since they’re both under ONE Championship, Brooks need not talk publicly about his admiration for Johnson. He can do that in person.

Brooks shared on Instagram his heartwarming interaction with Johnson after they bumped into each other in the fighters’ hotel in Singapore.

‘The Monkey God’ posted on social media:

“No biggie just got to meet my childhood idol!!!”wrote the no.2 strawweight contender."

Brooks usually speaks highly of Johnson, but it seems ‘Mighty Mouse’ is also similar in his perception of his fellow American fighter.

Johnson said back in March that Brooks is fully capable of dragging ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio. The MMA legend even said that Brooks could even beat the Filipino star:

“He's been doing amazing things and I think he'll probably give Joshua Pacio his toughest test if not beat him. Because he has that constant, constant, constant pressure and grind.”

Jarred Brooks clawing closer to that title shot against Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks, if he plays his cards right, can ultimately fulfill Demetrious Johnson’s prophecy about him.

The 28-year-old will feature in a title eliminator with No.1 contender Bokang Masunyane at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Brooks has a perfect 2-0 record in ONE Championship and could make it a hat-trick if he beats Masunyane to earn his coveted title match against Pacio.

While he still has to go through Masunyane for that potential title match, Brooks is already hyping up a fight with Pacio. Even if it’s not guaranteed yet.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“He is tough... I am definitely looking forward to our fight. He has not gone against anybody, nobody, that has been like me. Good luck, Joshua... Because this is going to be the last time you're going to hold a ONE Championship belt."

Edited by Phil Dillon