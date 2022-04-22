"Gotta keep it safe right here" - Jarred Brooks tells Joshua Pacio that he will keep the newly-designed world title safe

Jarred Brooks has been eyeing the ONE strawweight world title held by Joshua Pacio and got even more motivated by seeing the newly-designed belt in person.

In the latest ONE Vlog, Brooks had the opportunity to pick up a world title on display and got a feel for it himself. 'The Monkey God' said:

“Josh, I know you have that old belt but damn, this is really nice, man. Gotta keep it safe right here, so get used to it baby. Get used to it.”

In the lead-up to ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong unveiled a new design for ONE Championship’s world titles moving forward.

Pacio, the strawweight division’s king, has defended the world title four times during his current reign. However, the belts in his possession still bear the old design.

As Brooks walked away from the world title, he couldn’t contain his excitement to challenge for it soon.

“Looks like fresh candy right there,” he said.

Jarred Brooks is one step away from Joshua Pacio

Since his arrival in ONE Championship in 2021, Jarred Brooks has always said that he’s aiming for the top.

In his promotional debut, he defeated the hard-hitting Lito Adiwang by forcing him to tap in the second round of their matchup. Incidentally, Adiwang is a teammate of the ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio. Since then, ‘The Monkey God’ has had Pacio in his sights.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

Brooks followed his debut win by defeating Hiroba Minowa in a three-round war to climb up to the number two rank in the division. Now, only the top-ranked Bokang Masunyane stands in the American's way for a shot at Pacio and his world title.

Jared Brooks faces the South African warrior in the main card of ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic in a world title eliminator. Both fighters have two impressive wins under their belts in ONE Championship, and a third win could be their ticket to glory.

Having had a little taste of the new ONE Championship belt, Brooks is perhaps even more fired up for his upcoming bout against 'Beast Boy'.

