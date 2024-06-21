Jarred Brooks wants a cross-promotion fight against UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja to "show who the real best 25er"

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is never one to shy away from fighting the very best combat sports athletes in the world and he recently called his shot on Instagram.

ONE Championship recently revealed via Instagram Brooks' next fight which will see him figure in a ONE interim strawweight MMA world title clash with No. 3-ranked Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24 on August 2 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Under the same post, reigning UFC flyweight world champion Alexandre Pantoja expressed his excitement to see 'The Monkey God' back in action inside the Circle:

"Let's go all in!! 🔥🔥🔥"

The American took it as an opportunity to call his shot and responded to 'The Cannibal':

"@pantoja_oficial I want to cross promote show who the real best 25er is whatyasay"

There has been much clamor from the fans to see the very best fighters from ONE Championship and UFC duke it out, with ONE Championship chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong being extremely vocal about making it happen.

Jarred Brooks lends kind words to rival Joshua Pacio

As the Mash Fight Team competitor prepares to trade strikes with Balart inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he lamented the fact that ONE strawweight MMA world champ Joshua Pacio will be out for quite some time.

Despite their rivalry, Jarred Brooks recognizes that 'The Pasion' will be facing hardship in his recovery and said the following in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I know Joshua is going to be out with the ACL injury. This just puts a stamp on me beating everybody in the division, including Joshua. I wish nothing but the best for Joshua, I'm sorry that happened at the end of the day."

ONE Fight Night 24 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.