Jason Luv or husband Adam22? Andrew Tate explodes after Adin Ross asks 'haram' question to Lena the Plug about her preferred partner

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate blasted Adin Ross on a stream when he prompted a discussion about the personal lives of YouTuber Adam22 and his wife Lena the Plug.

Tate was not comfortable with Ross questioning Lena about her personal preferences and he sounded off on the couple and the streamer.

Tate reasoned:

“I find this very uncomfortable to talk about. There’s not many things I find uncomfortable. But I just find this uncomfortable to talk about and the reason is…I’m an adult, I know what sex is of course, I’ve lived a very varied life. We have so many people watching us and we’re just talking about d**k and v****a. Don’t you think this is below us? I don’t know, we’re all pretty intelligent people, we talk about the matrix and how they’re trying to dumb us all down and trying to control all of our minds and this base instinct talk, I find it very uncomfortable."

Andrew Tate then spoke about a few of his own principles.

"I don’t have any interest in the personal s*x life of any married couple and I don’t wanna hear about it and I don’t wanna talk about it. That’s the truth. And I’m not saying that from a position of weakness, I’m saying it from a position of strength. I think that what I do with a woman in the bedroom should be to a degree sacred and I think it should be completely private. I want to make something clear, I don’t watch porn, I have never bought an OnlyFans, I have never paid for s*x.”

Check out Tate's full comments in a clip on Twitter below:

Andrew Tate blames the matrix for Adam22 and Lena the Plug's relationship dynamic

Andrew Tate weighed in on Adam22's controversial decision to allow his wife to engage in explicit scenes with other male performers.

Tate referenced his conspiracy theory of an all controlling entity, The Matrix, and insinuated that they caused the specific circumstances to afford Lena the Plug more authority in the relationship.

"This is what the matrix wants for you as a man, they want the woman in charge and the man below with no backbone because if the woman is in charge they can emotionally affect her and scare her. You can scare a woman easier than you can scare a man."

Check out his comments below:

No Jumper @nojumper Andrew Tate wants to know why Adam22 let his wife Lena do a scene with another man: ‘This is what the matrix wants from you as a man’ pic.twitter.com/8yDZYQbNAb