Jean Silva takes aim at Movsar Evloev’s title hopes, claims UFC sees more value in backing him

Jean Silva believes that the UFC might lean towards him instead of Movsar Evloev for the next title shot. Silva secured the biggest win of his professional MMA career thus far when he defeated No.13-ranked featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 on April 12.

Silva's fighting style and personality seem to be gaining popularity among fight fans. However, No.4-ranked Movsar Evloev, riding a nine-fight win streak, is considered the strong frontrunner for the next title shot against newly crowned champion Alexander Volkanovski.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Silva discussed why he thinks the UFC might choose him for the title opportunity over Evloev, stating:

"I understand Movsar Evloev, but he's missing a lot of opportunities... He got out of fights, and I don't think he's offering sufficient opportunities to the UFC to fight for the title. He's a very good athlete, and I very much would like to fight with him, but I think I present the UFC more profitable opportunities in the future. So I think I can go directly to the title shot." [Via translator]

Check out Jean Silva's comments below (18:15):

Jean Silva predicts result against the champion, Movsar Evloev presents his case for title shot

In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Jean Silva laid out his plans for future UFC fights. Silva stated that he believes his recent win over Bryce Mitchell earns him a direct title shot. However, if that doesn't happen, he is inclined to face an opponent that could propel him into the title shot.

When asked to share his thoughts on a potential title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski, Silva replied:

"I believe between me and Volkanovski we'll have a fantastic fight. I like him very, very much. But I think this will be a good fight for me and I think I could probably go for a knockout in the first or the second round." [Via translator] [11:33]

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev presented a compelling case for the UFC title shot. He emphasized the strength of his resume in a recent post on X, demanding to fight Volkanovski at the International Fight Week 2025 in June:

"I beat: Diego Lopes, Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, Dan Ige"

He added:

"No one has a better resume than me in 145lbs except for the Champion. I have the longest winning streak in the Featherweight Division. Me vs @alexvolkanovski end of June IFW."

