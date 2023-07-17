Jermell Charlo trains like a beast while Canelo Alvarez plays celebrity golf ahead of September clash [VIDEOS]

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, arguably the biggest name in boxing today, is set to face Jermell Charlo on September 30th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican superstar will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Charlo.

Jermell Charlo appears to be hard at work, as footage of the Lafayette native has made it's rounds on social media. In the footage, Charlo looks to be in peak physical condition, and is honing his skills for what is expected to be the toughest fight of his career.

Check out Jermell Charlo's training footage here:

[ @TwinCharlo] Jermell Charlo in the gym over the weekend, training for the Canelo Alvarez fight on Sept 30th…

Fans of Canelo are sure to be confident in their man's abilities. After all, save for two losses to all-time great Floyd Mayweather and the much bigger Dmitry Bivol, Alvarez has been almost perfect in the ring.

As Charlo continues to put in the work, however, fans may be concerned that Canelo isn't taking him as seriously as he should be. Footage of the Mexican superstar playing golf spread on social media.

Check out the clip of Canelo Alvarez alongside Patrick Mahomes on the golf course:

[ @Canelo] Canelo Alvarez scaring off Patrick Mahomes on the golf course this weekend…

On July 15th, footage of Canelo golfing alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes was shared from his official Instagram account. Videos of Canelo practicing his golf at a celebrity golf meet also went viral on Twitter.

Check out the clip here:

Canelo Alvarez says he could have fought either of the Charlos, had no preference for Jermell Charlo

At the very same golfing meet, Canelo was asked about how the Jermell Charlo fight came about, and why he picked Jermell over his twin brother, Jermall Charlo. To this, Canelo said:

“I never thought about it. They said that the other Charlo was not ready, and that they want [Jermell] Charlo. I said, 'Okay, bring whatever, I don't care.'”

The Mexican, fondly named Canelo due to his orange head of hair, is obviously confident and right fully so, given his record and status in boxing today. Moreover, Charlo will be moving up two weight divisions to face Canelo at 168 lbs.

As a result, Canelo's confidence may be justified. That being said, he definitely has a big task on his hands come September 30th.