Jessa Khan not "focused" on Danielle Kelly’s game plan: “I’m gonna have an answer to that”

The much-awaited rematch between Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 will have a higher stake on the line compared to their first meeting in February 2021. The pair of BJJ savants will be vying to be the promotion’s first-ever women’s submission grappling world champion and the maiden world titleholder in the atomweight division.

This historic championship bout is set to go down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Khan wants to repeat her first victory over Kelly from their first meeting back in 2021 where she won via decision. It was her relentless submission attempts that ultimately determined the result of that match.

Acknowledging that the much-improved Kelly will have vengeance in her mind, Khan vows to be ready for everything that the 27-year-old will throw against her in the rerun. The Cambodian-American shared this with ONE Championship in an interview:

"I’m not really too focused on her game because I want to just pretty much focus on myself. And whatever she does, or tries to do, I’m gonna have an answer to that."

Besides the previous win that she earned in their first match, Khan will also bring her triumphs and experiences she gained in various tournaments, especially during the 2022 IBJFF Pan American Championships and the 2023 IBJFF World Championships, where she bagged the gold medals.

If the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy representative reasserts her mastery over the Silver Fox BJJ athlete, she will join the ranks of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.