Jesse Lannister aka 'Fangs' admits getting "cocky" cost her Misfits 15 fight against Alysia Magen: "You turned me into a cartoon character"

Jesse Lannister AKA 'Fangs' handled the Misfits 15 defeat with class. The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer fought Alysia Magen on the Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant undercard. 'Fangs' ended on the wrong side of a unanimous decision (40-35 X 3) and was knocked down in Round 2 of the fight.

Following the loss, she took to X and shared her thoughts on the fight. Lannister gave props to Magen for the dominant victory and highlighted the positive aspects of her own performance as well:

"Good fight @thealysiamagen... Got a tad cocky with my first knockdown and then you turned me into a cartoon character and made me see black... Pretty sure I didn't know where I was after that but I stuck it out like a champ. We were both warriors out there @MisfitsBoxing."

'Fangs' is a popular YouTuber and social media star who became famous primarily with her FIFA and gaming content. Fangs made the transition to boxing when she fought Alaena Vampira on the JMX vs. LeVeon Bell undercard in April 2023.

The debut did not go as planned since Vampira handed a Round 2 KO loss to 'Fangs'. Although she suffered a loss in her second outing, Lannister showed toughness and durability.

'Fang's' previous opponent Vampira also competed on the Misfits 15 card, fighting Lauren Baker AKA 'Loza' to a split draw. In the card's headlining bout, MFB women's middleweight champion Elle Brooke attempted the first defense of her title against ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

While VanZant was the busier fighter, Brooke landed the more impactful strikes in the five-round contest. She also scored the only knockdown of the fight in Round 1. The judges scored the contest a split draw and Brooke retained the title.