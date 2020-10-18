Jessica Andrade gets rare vicious body-shot knockout finish at UFC Fight Island 6

Jessica Andrade captured the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship by scoring a rare slam KO victory over then-champion Rose Namajunas.

Andrade’s aforesaid fight against Namajunas transpired in May of 2019.

The talented Brazilian MMA fighter’s next fight was a TKO loss to Zhang Weili in August 2019, a loss that cost Andrade her UFC Strawweight belt.

Following her loss to Zhang, Andrade competed in a rematch against Namajunas in July of this year.

Namajunas ended up beating Andrade in the closely contested bout via split-decision.

Jessica Andrade had promised to make a statement in her UFC Flyweight debut

Jessica Andrade’s aforementioned fights took place in the UFC Strawweight division and as the reputable KO artist has often noted, she’s been willing to compete in more than one weight-class.

Staying true to her word, Andrade eventually revealed that she’d be making her debut in the UFC Women’s Flyweight division (125-pound division).

On that note, Andrade’s debut matchup in the UFC Women’s Flyweight division came against none other than top-ranked 125-pound competitor Katlyn Chookagian.

Chookagian had come up short in her bid to win the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship in her fight against reigning titleholder Valentina Shevchenko in February of this year.

Advertisement

Katlyn Chookagian was bested by Valentina via TKO – nevertheless, Chookagian subsequently faced Valentina’s sister Antonina Shevchenko, beating her via unanimous decision in the month of May.

Jessica Andrade scored a terrifying brutal body-shot KO at UFC Fight Island 6

The Women’s Flyweight matchup between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade served as the co-main event of the UFC Fight Island 6 card.

The consensus was that a win for Chookagian would likely help her move closer to a rematch with UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

On the contrary, many believed that a win for Andrade would ensure that the Brazilian powerhouse makes a statement in her Flyweight debut and likely earns a shot at the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship.

The fight between Chookagian and Andrade commenced on an intense note, as both fighters tried finding their range without either of them finding much success.

Andrade proceeded to land a takedown, but was then on the receiving end of a few submission attempts, including an arm-bar attempt and a triangle choke attempt by Chookagian.

Regardless, Chookagian failed to successfully lock a submission in, and with both fighters resuming the fight on the feet, Andrade dropped the former with a brutal leg kick.

Both fighters eventually engaged in a few more striking exchanges, with Andrade getting the better of the clinch work and overall grappling.

Advertisement

It was in the final few seconds of round one that Chookagian tried hitting Andrade with a knee whilst both were in the clinch.

The knee failed to deter Andrade who tagged Chookagian with what could be arguably one of the better body shots to have landed in UFC history.

Andrade’s punch to the body immediately caused Chookagian to wince in pain and spin around, hastily retreating to the other side of the cage.

Jessica Andrade sensed that her foe was badly hurt and attacked the latter with a couple of more punches to the body, dropping Chookagian.

The referee waved off the bout at the 4:55 mark, with Andrade being declared the winner by way of TKO.

SHE'S COMING FOR THE BELT 🏆



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro stops the No. 1 contender in ONE ROUND.



[ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WTpWE2lSlD — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

- Bantamweight



- Flyweight



- Strawweight



🇧🇷 @JessicaMMAPro becomes the first woman to earn a win in three weight classes. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/2X3ohOt6Zx — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Reigning UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko is presently scheduled to defend her title against Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 on November 21st, 2020.

Jessica Andrade is likely to challenge the winner of the fight between Shevchenko and Maia for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on Jessica Andrade’s scary KO over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Fight Island 6? Sound off in the comments.