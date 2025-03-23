Jesus Ramos vs. Guido Schramm: Full video highlights

A super-welterweight scrap between Jesus Ramos and Guido Schramm took place on March 15. The 10-round bout was held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to the clash, Ramos was 22-1 as a professional boxer, riding a two-fight win streak. Schramm, on the other hand, entered the contest on a two-fight losing streak.

The two individuals did not waste much time and got into action in the first round of the fight.

Ramos started digging into Schramm's body in the third round.

'Mono' outclassed his opponent and scored a knockout in the seventh round of the bout.

