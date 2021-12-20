Jhanlo Sangiao recaps big submission victory in ONE Championship debut

Team Lakay’s Jhanlo Sangiao arrived in ONE Championship and showed he was as good as advertised in a first-round submission victory over Indonesia’s Paul Lumihi at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Jhanlo Sangiao is the son of Mark Sangiao, a revered figure in Philippine martial arts because of his role as head coach and founder of the famed Team Lakay Gym in Baguio City. Everyone was waiting to see what the 19-year-old could do in the Circle and he did not disappoint.

Speaking to ONE Championship after the match, Jhanlo Sangiao shared that he definitely felt the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

“There was pressure on my end, especially before the bout, but I didn’t look at it negatively. I used it as motivation for me to be more pumped up in the back.”

Right off the bat, Paul Lumihi wanted to show that he was all business and refused to touch gloves. However, Jhanlo Sangiao chose not to be intimidated and immediately tagged his opponent.

“I didn’t expect that from him, I thought he wanted to touch gloves. But I’m active and I’m alert. I’m not going to let him trick me. I knew I had to come in focused and prepared with whatever happens.”

Action was fast and furious from there, with both fighters letting their punches and kicks fly. Jhanlo Sangiao soon brought the fight to the ground, as they planned before the match.

“Knowing Paul Lumihi, he’s a striker and he has holes in his ground game and we exposed that.”

It was the beginning of the end for Lumihi, as Jhanlo Sangiao got into position and applied a rear-naked choke for the victory. While he made it look easy, the youngster claimed that it was all about confidence:

“Given that I roll and spar with World Champions in the gym, I had the confidence rolling with him. I kept thinking that if I can compete with my brothers in the gym, I know that I can compete with anyone in front of me... I was just focused on what I should be doing inside the Circle. Whether I finish it early, or not, the goal is to win. Luckily, I got the early win, so it’s all the more better.”

Jhanlo Sangiao brings his father’s ‘The Machine’ nickname to the global stage

Before training some of the best fighters in the world as the head coach of Team Lakay, Coach Mark Sangiao was known as ‘The Machine’ during his fighting career. Now, ‘The Machine’ has finally made its way to the ONE Championship Circle, only this time, the name is carried by Jhanlo Sangiao.

The father and son duo combine for a record of 10-2, with only one win going the distance. Needless to say, ‘The Machine’ moniker has struck fear into the heart of Philippine MMA and it’s now doing the same in ONE Championship.

After the match, Jhanlo Sangiao and his father had a rather subdued celebration in the Circle, but they were naturally elated at the result.

“He was so happy. He was happy to see that I did my best and executed everything that we prepared for.”

If this is the brand of fighting that Jhanlo Sangiao brings to the table, then fans are in for a treat in the years to come.

