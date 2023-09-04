Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp will KO Ham Seo Hee but it won’t be easy: “She’ll have to dig deep”

ONE atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan has the utmost belief that Stamp Fairtex possesses the power and skills to be the first fighter to knock Ham Seo Hee out inside the Circle.

While ‘Shadow Cat’ backs her former foe turned training partner 100 percent, she acknowledges that finishing the South Korean icon is much easier said than done.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Radzuan said the Thai megastar will be tested like never before by the veteran Ham in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29:

“I do not want to jinx anything, but I can see Stamp winning by knockout. However, with Ham’s experience and expertise, I think she’ll have to dig deep to earn it.”

This will be Stamp's second shot at three-sport supremacy, as she cashes in on the opportunity to claim the interim atomweight MMA world title inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The second-ranked Ham, however, wants to spoil the party and claim gold for herself, which should be the highlight of her legendary career.

In 34 fights, Ham has only lost by knockout once back in 2011. The Team MAD representative has been on the warpath since then, using her well-rounded repertoire to overwhelm her opponents.

‘Hamzzang’ even showed her grit inside the Circle, absorbing Denice Zamboanga’s best hits on two separate occasions, and completely outclassing Itsuki Hirata in her last outing.

With that said, Stamp must be perfect to separate Ham from her consciousness at ONE Fight Night 14.

The star-studded card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.