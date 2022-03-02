Jihin Radzuan prepared for quick return to the Circle, opens up on Itsuki Hirata clash at ONE X 

Jihin Radzuan is ready to make a swift return to the Circle at ONE X following her win over Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

On Wednesday, March 2, the Malaysian star was confirmed as an opponent for Itsuki Hirata at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacle, which is set for Saturday, March 26.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Jihin Radzuan warned that she is more than ready to challenge the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix contestant, despite the quick turnaround.

She told Sportskeeda:

“I think I’m ready for her. It’s going to be a very interesting fight. As you know, she is very strong with her judo movement and she has decent striking. It’s going to be a very good show.”

'Shadow Cat' believes her previous outing on the global stage made her a logical choice to face Hirata, the undefeated judoka described as a future ONE atomweight world champion.

“I think I thoroughly deserve this match against Itsuki Hirata as I’m just coming off a win over a fighter [Mei Yamaguchi] who’s competed for the world title twice in ONE Championship. So, it makes sense,” she added.

The Malaysian atomweight fought off a resilient Yamaguchi inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium last month. She showed glimpses of what she can offer on the ground and in the stand-up department.

The win upped her professional record to 7-2. She hopes to extend her winning run when she goes toe-to-toe with Hirata at ONE X on March 26.

Jihin Radzuan to stick to game plan that got her across the finish line at ONE: Bad Blood

Jihin Radzuan believes that if she can put on a similar performance as she did in her previous appearance, she will stand a chance to claim one of her most memorable victories in the Circle.

Though her strategy during her fight against the former ONE atomweight world title contender didn't push her to an impressive finish, the atomweight star firmly stresses that a win, after all, is still a win.

Radzuan further told Sportskeeda:

“For the game plan, it’s actually more or less the same. I just fought [Mei Yamaguchi] last month and now I’m preparing for another similar fight. So, there’s nothing much that I can change, but I’ll sharpen my iron for this fight.”

'Shadow Cat's clash against Hirata is one of three MMA atomweight matchups set for the 10th-anniversary show. Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee will have a go at each other again, while Angela Lee will defend her gold against Stamp Fairtex in the night’s headlining bout.

