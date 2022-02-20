Jim Miller ties with Donald Cerrone for most UFC wins

Jim Miller is now tied with MMA legend Donald Cerrone for the most victories in UFC history as per MMA Junkie. This comes after his 23rd triumph in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Miller achieved the feat by knocking out Nikolas Motta using punches at a time of 1:58 in the second round during the main card of UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill.

'A-10' also holds the record for the most bouts contested in the world's biggest MMA promotion with 39 fights, two more than second-placed Cerrone.

He is third on the list for most finishes (15) in UFC history as well, just behind 'Cowboy' (16) and UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (18).

"JIM MILLER DOES IT! He ties Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48," posted mixed martial arts journalist Mike Bohn.

He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/QPNM58pJNj

Miller holds a 34-16-1 record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far. Meanwhile, former lightweight title challenger Cerrone is currently 36-16-2.

Donald Cerrone will take on fellow veteran Joe Lauzon in a lightweight encounter at UFC 274 on May 7

Donald Cerrone is set to square off against another long-time UFC fighter, Joe Lauzon, next. The duo will step inside the octagon at UFC 274 on May 7, 2022.

The pay-per-view will be headlined by a bout for the lightweight belt between Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, a light heavyweight championship clash featuring titleholder Glover Teixeira and No.2-ranked Jiri Prochazka will serve as the co-main event.

See the fight card confirmed for UFC 274 so far with the addition of Cerrone vs. Lauzon below:

CJ Vergara x Kleydson Rodrigues O UFC 274, do dia 7/5, até o momento:Glover Teixeirax Jiri ProchazkaCharles Do Bronxx Justin GaethjeDonald Cerrone x Joe LauzonNorma Dumontx Macy ChiassonMarcos Pezãox Blagoy IvanovAriane Sorrisox Lupita GodinezCJ Vergara xKleydson Rodrigues O UFC 274, do dia 7/5, até o momento:Glover Teixeira 🇧🇷 x Jiri ProchazkaCharles Do Bronx 🇧🇷 x Justin GaethjeDonald Cerrone x Joe LauzonNorma Dumont 🇧🇷 x Macy ChiassonMarcos Pezão 🇧🇷 x Blagoy IvanovAriane Sorriso 🇧🇷 x Lupita GodinezCJ Vergara x 🇧🇷 Kleydson Rodrigues https://t.co/FnZ12dQveP

Cerrone is currently on a six-fight losing streak. His last victory came against Al Iaquinta at UFC Fight Night 151 in May 2019.

Lauzon, on the other hand, will return to the cage after defeating Jonathan Pearce via TKO in October 2019. He holds a record 28-16.

The Cerrone vs. Lauzon showdown was initially scheduled for UFC Fight Night on April 30 but was moved to UFC 274 due to undisclosed reasons earlier this week.

