Jimmy Sweeney snubs Mike Perry as 'celebrity fighter', declares himself the true king of bare knuckle

Mike Perry is the face of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the eyes of many, but a man who is arguably the most accomplished bare-knuckle fighter of all time does not see 'Platinum' at his level.

This sentiment was imparted by Jimmy Sweeney, a multi-division champion from BKB, who will make his BKFC debut this weekend at BKFC 73.

Sweeney appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of his rubber match against Rico Franco for the BKFC European welterweight championship at BKFC Italy, in the April 26 co-main event bout. When asked if a hypothetical future bare-knuckle boxing bout against Perry would excite him, Sweeney said:

"Personally, I don't think that fight will ever materialize just because he's - how can I say it? He's like a celebrity fighter. So he's fighting the likes of [Thiago] Alves and stuff like that where I'm a true bare knuckle fighter. I don't think they're going to put Mike Perry in with the likes of me because they know it's a fight that he's not going to win."

He added:

"Mike, he's an entertaining fighter but there's levels to this game and he's just; he's not on that level, I don't think. But again, very entertaining fighter, very good fighter. But I just think it's just different."

Check out Jimmy Sweeney's comments about Mike Perry below (25:02):

Fights that Mike Perry has been loosely linked to lately

Mike Perry has not competed in combat sports since his defeat to Jake Paul last July inside the boxing ring, but he seems eager to return. The 33-year-old is not only an active competitor. He is also a promoter of the Dirty Boxing Championship, with 'Platinum' being keen on concurrently being a player/ manager for the league.

Perry's promotion tweeted out an offer for long-time Perry rival Darren Till to finally fight 'Platinum' and to do it under the DBX banner. The two have a long history of trash-talking each other when both were active UFC fighters, with Perry also claiming Till refused a two-million-dollar purse to fight him in bare knuckle, which Till denied.

The Michigan native also mentioned that Misfits reached out to gauge if he wanted to replace KSI and fight Dillon Danis under their banner, with a switch from boxing to MMA rules. Nothing ever materialized from this reported April bout offer, but a BKFC return seems on the table for Perry.

It seems like the promotion is targeting a fight with Perry and Robbie Lawler. The 33-year-old called out the former UFC welterweight champion at a live BKFC event last Dec., with Perry being inactive in bare knuckle since his win over Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania IV last April.

