"Jimmy Vienot has MOVES" - the French fighter shows his elusiveness ahead of ONE 157 main event title bid

Jimmy Vienot offered a glimpse of what he has to offer as he makes his way to the global stage of ONE Championship.

The French striker will make his promotional debut in the main event of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip from Vienot’s sparring session showing incredible speed and agility. The caption read:

“Jimmy Vienot has MOVES 👌 The French striking star COLLIDES with Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE 157 on 20 May!”

Fans are excited to see Vienot in the Circle, with one fan in particular rooting hard for him. In the comments, he said:

“Rooting for my fellow European on this one! Allez Jimmy!!💪🏽🏆”

In the video, Vienot catches a kick from his opponent and spins to evade the retaliating kick. He closed the video with a little bop to his opponent’s head as if to say, “I got you!” One fan got inspired by the move and stated that he'll incorporate it into his habits. The fan said:

“I’m gonna go for the ‘Boop’ all the time sparring now.”

Some fans also noted that Vienot’s move could be dangerous if not done right, as he left the back of his head open while he spun to evade the kick. The fan noted:

“If it hits you in the back of your head, you’re finished 💀”

Jimmy Vienot to challenge for the world title at ONE 157

Jimmy Vienot immediately got a tough draw in his first outing in ONE Championship. He will face Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 157.

It will be Petchmorakot’s third world title defense in the Circle since winning the inaugural belt in 2020. He is currently on a four-bout win streak in the ONE Super Series since shifting his focus to Muay Thai.

Meanwhile, Vienot is on a four-bout win streak of his own while competing in France and UAE, winning three titles in the process. He will perform in front of a global audience with the massive reach of ONE Championship, and winning a world title will just be the icing on the cake.

Edited by Aditya Singh