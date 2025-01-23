Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai: Live round-by-round updates

Unbeaten Japanese boxing star Jin Sasaki headlines the undercard of Naoya Inoue's undisputed super bantamweight title defense against Ye Joon Kim on Jan. 24 in Tokyo. Sasaki, a rising star with WBO Asia Pacific and OPBF regional titles, aims to extend his winning streak against experienced veteran Shoki Sakai. He holds a record of 18-1-1 with 17 knockout wins. Meanwhile, Sakai boasts a 29-14-3, with 15 knockout wins to his credit.

Sakai, a former title challenger, looks to rebound from a recent loss and spoil Sasaki's momentum. This all-Japanese welterweight clash promises fireworks as both fighters possess significant knockout power. The undercard also features a compelling minimumweight bout between Goki Kobayashi and Yuni Takada, plus a lightweight showdown between Tsubasa Narai and Kai Watanabe.

The fight card begins early Friday morning, Jan. 24. The undercard starts at 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT, with the main event expected to begin around 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT. Boxing fans can watch the entire event live by streaming it on ESPN+ or DAZN.

Round 1

Sasaki opens the fight with crisp jabs. A quick one-two to trap his opponent in range. Sakai with a labored jab that lands on Sasaki. Double jabs and stiff right-hand lands for Sakai. Solid power shots from Sasaki that corners his opponent. Sasaki lands an overhand right and a thudding shot to the body. Crisp one-two and a short hook from Sasaki to secure the round.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 2

Both fighters open the round with multiple jabs. Sasaki is getting in his groove now, ducking punches and landing hooks to the body. Sasaki closes in with a left uppercut and follows up with a right hand to the body. Sasaki seems to be slightly winded from the opening onslaught. He needs to be careful loading with the punches against a veteran like Sakai.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 3

Sasaki's corner urged him to be consistent with the shots to the body. Double jabs and an uppercut from Sasaki. Sakai counters with two uppercuts but eats an overhand right in return. Sakai gobbled down the uppercuts and countered with a beautiful left hook to the body. Sakai seems to have found his groove and recognizes that he needs to make this a dirty fight to bag a win. Both fighters swing it out in what has been a punishing physical fight so far.

Our Score: 10-9 Sakai

Round 4

Sasaki invests in the bodywork early. Beautiful hooks to the body from Sasaki. Double jabs and a staggering right-hand lands for Sakai. This has been a grueling contest so far. Chopping right hands from Sakai. He's consistent with the left hook and right cross which has worked wonders for him. Sasaki closes the round with a looping right hand and short hook.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 5

Sasaki starts strong with a stiff jab followed by a clean uppercut to the body. Sakai pressures forward, landing a powerful left hook to the head. Sasaki answers with a short right hand and a looping hook to the liver, backing Sakai up momentarily. Sakai counters with a chopping right hand, catching Sasaki clean. Both fighters exchange heavy shots in the center of the ring.

Sasaki is moving back more than usual in this round. Sasaki maintains composure, working the body to slow Sakai’s movement. Both fighters square off to engage in a battle of uppercuts. A late flurry from Sasaki edges the round.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 6

Sasaki showing some urgency in the sixth round. Digging shots to the body from Sasaki. He's just falling short of landing the last punch in his combination flows. Three stifling uppercuts and ripping body shots land for Sasaki. Sakai unyielding in his pursuit to go blow-to-blow with Sasaki. He's landed the bigger blows in the round and seems to be getting the best of the exchanges.

Our Score: 10-9 Sakai

Round 7

Sasaki charges forward aggressively, cornering Sakai and unloading a barrage of punches. Sakai defends well, slipping shots and countering with a beautiful right cross. Sakai lands a crushing left hook and multiple hooks to the body. Sakai has been extremely efficient in eating these hooks to the body.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 8

Sakai lands multiple jabs and a beautiful one-two. He is very much in the fight and can win this contest if he doubles down on his offense. The constant forward pressure seems to have taken a toll on Sasaki. In the later rounds, Sakai is landing better and getting the better of the exchanges.

Our Score: 10-9 Sakai

Round 9

Sakai's experience proves to be the difference in the later rounds. He's allowing Sasaki to open up with powerful shots and counters with volume. Sakai, light on his feet, lands punches from different angles and catches Sasaki against the ropes.

Our Score: 10-9 Sakai

Round 10

As the round progresses, the referee steps in to pause the action to check Sakai's glove tape. The action resumes with Sasaki landing an overhand right and hooks to the body. Both fighters, stand square against each other in the center of the ring, and let off ripping shots to the body. Another left hook to the body lands for Sasaki.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 11

Sasaki doubles on his attacks to cover up for some of the rounds he may have dropped. The left hook to the body keep adding up for Sasaki. Stifling short hook from Sasaki that stings Sakai. Sasaki finds an opening for a big overhand right and suddenly the tide of the fight has changed. He smells blood and swarms in for the finish. Sakai invites wild exchanges, unfazed by the attack.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Round 12

Sasaki swings with all his might to get straight back to investing in the bodywork. Both fighters refuse to yield ground and swing it out with everything they have left in the gas tank. The right uppercut is still landing for Sakai. Short uppercuts land for Sasaki. Back and forth we go as they swing it out in what has been an absolute war.

Our Score: 10-9 Sasaki

Official Result

Jin Sasaki defeats Shoki Sakai via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110)

